Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,149 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,598,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,361,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

