Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.63.

ALBO stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $576.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

