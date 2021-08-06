Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%.

ALBO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 6,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,725. The firm has a market cap of $577.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.13.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

