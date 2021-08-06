Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $520.42 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 145.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $295.16 million and approximately $520.42 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 2,422.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.36 or 0.00299806 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00134722 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00155593 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003442 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,016,739,268 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

