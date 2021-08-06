Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.64. 15,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,284. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $555.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

