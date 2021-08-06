Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.64. 15,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,284. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $555.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
