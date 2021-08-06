Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,468,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $14,081,769.45.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion and a PE ratio of 118.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

