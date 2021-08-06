Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexander’s in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 33.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ALX opened at $276.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $233.70 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.