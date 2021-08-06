Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%.

ALCO stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $275.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

ALCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

