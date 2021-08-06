Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Alico alerts:

Shares of Alico stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alico has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alico by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Alico in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alico by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.