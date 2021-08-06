Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,771. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $596.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

