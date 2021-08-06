AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $54.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

AB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.36.

AB stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,142,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

