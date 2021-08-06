Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Insider Sells $857,000.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa Khorey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.39. 1,799,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

