Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE ALLY traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 85,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.77. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,210,000 after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

