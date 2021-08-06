ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) Trading Up 1.2%

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 5,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 9,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on ALPS Active REIT ETF from $856.00 to $915.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.