Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT Raised to $74.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,551. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,416.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,411,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $618,680.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,383.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,724,787. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $37,357,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 284,042 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $15,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

