Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $100.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alteryx traded as low as $68.11 and last traded at $68.40, with a volume of 20150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.79.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AYX. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. reduced their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

