Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $100.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target reduced by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $178.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $75,886,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,892,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,547,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,921,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.