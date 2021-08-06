Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 251,778 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 616.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 1.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

SH stock remained flat at $$14.88 during trading on Friday. 74,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,218,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

