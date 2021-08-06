Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock traded down $15.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.11. 10,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.59.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,546 shares of company stock worth $12,023,300. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.