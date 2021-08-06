Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $87,715,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,860. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

