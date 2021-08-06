Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $875,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE SU traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,514. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

