Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 8,321 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 155.2% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 88,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 53,699 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UJUL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.13. 7,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,278. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.97.

