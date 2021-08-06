Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARR. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.75 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$8.65 and a twelve month high of C$11.35. The stock has a market cap of C$247.64 million and a P/E ratio of -78.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 48.26 and a quick ratio of 48.26.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

