Alvenia Scarborough Sells 3,000 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
The Chemours stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51.
The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.
About The Chemours
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.
