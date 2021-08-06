Alvenia Scarborough Sells 3,000 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Chemours stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

