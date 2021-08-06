Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,570. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

