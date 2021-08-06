Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.