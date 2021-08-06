Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Ameren by 1.2% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.09). Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

