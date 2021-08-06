American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report sales of $9.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.26 billion and the highest is $9.67 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $30.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.53 billion to $31.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $41.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.94 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

