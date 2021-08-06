American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP Sells $425,611.25 in Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACC opened at $49.76 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 710.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.2% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $22,597,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.2% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 381,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

