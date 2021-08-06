American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 259,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

