American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $42.61.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
