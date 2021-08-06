American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.