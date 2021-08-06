Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 7,636 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $193.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $194.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.25% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.