Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 452.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,486 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $52.96 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.54.

