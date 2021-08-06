Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLV opened at $112.87 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $117.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.08.

