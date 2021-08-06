Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of ABCB opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.39. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

