AMETEK, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

AMETEK has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $136.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.56. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

