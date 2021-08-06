Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 154.90 ($2.02). Amino Technologies shares last traded at GBX 153 ($2.00), with a volume of 87,825 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £137.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Amino Technologies Company Profile (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

