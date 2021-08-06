Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.60

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 15544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $67,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,562. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

