Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

HAS stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,295 shares of company stock worth $27,695,647. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $139,780,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

