Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

PLYM opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $671.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

