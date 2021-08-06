Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%.

Separately, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Silgan by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,060 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Silgan by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Silgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silgan by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $39.61. 9,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00. Silgan has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

