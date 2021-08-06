Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.62). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256,914 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 63,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,548. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

