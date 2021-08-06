Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.62). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256,914 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 63,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,548. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.
Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.