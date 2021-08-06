Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. TFI International reported sales of $936.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TFI International by 196.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $115.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.