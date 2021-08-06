Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. TFI International reported sales of $936.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TFI International by 196.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $115.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.