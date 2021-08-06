Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other BTRS news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth $101,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.31.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

