Analysts Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EMCOR Group.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in EMCOR Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after buying an additional 78,647 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 73,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:EME traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
