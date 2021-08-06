Analysts Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EMCOR Group.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in EMCOR Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after buying an additional 78,647 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 73,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EME traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.