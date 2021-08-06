Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post sales of $6.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.90 billion and the highest is $6.98 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $27.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $28.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

HPE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286,766. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.