Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce $293.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $295.10 million. Interface reported sales of $259.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.36. 256,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,424. The company has a market cap of $847.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after acquiring an additional 520,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Interface by 793.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 71,180 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Interface by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 239,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its holdings in Interface by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

