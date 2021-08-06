Analysts Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce sales of $27.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.34 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $9.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $118.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.80 million to $119.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $139.82 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $145.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

XENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 813,684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 21.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENT traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 458,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,241. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $911.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.61.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.