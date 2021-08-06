Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will post sales of $160.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.24 million and the highest is $162.70 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $173.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $652.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.69 million to $652.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $683.25 million, with estimates ranging from $663.20 million to $703.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.14. 583,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.59. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,939,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,688,000 after acquiring an additional 550,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,939,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

