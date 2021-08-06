Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Post $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to post $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of $3.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $12.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.82. The company had a trading volume of 632,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,038. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

